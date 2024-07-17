GODFREY - Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido announced on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, that Ann Geisler, a 17-year-old girl from Godfrey, who had been reported missing, has been located safe and sound.

Geisler, who stands 5-foot-3 with black hair, was previously last seen at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black Nirvana shirt, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Pulido did not provide further details about the circumstances of Geisler’s disappearance or how she was found. However, the news brings relief to the community and her family, who had been anxiously awaiting her return.

