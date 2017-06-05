EAST ALTON - The courageous, passionate and determined all rallied to celebrate, honor and remember those who have suffered, taken care of someone who suffered, or unfortunately have died from cancer this Saturday at East Alton Wood River High School.

At the 2017 Relay for Life Riverbend, a community-based team event, organizers and volunteers thanked and celebrated everyone who has been affected by cancer. Groups then took laps around the track, participated in fun activities and came together to remember those who they have lost.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event, led by David Watts and Stephanie Palmer, took place between 3 and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Every half-hour, the theme of the laps changed, which encouraged crowd participation and boosted excitement throughout the evening. The following is a list of themed laps that guests experienced at the event:

Selfie Lap (photos were encouraged to be uploaded with the hashtag #riverbendrelay2017)

Make Some Noise Lap

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Disney Character Lap

First Responder Lap

Sponsor Lap

Musical Chairs

Glow Team Lap

Luminaria Lap

Clean Up Lap

Related Video: