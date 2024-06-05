ROXANA - In 2024, for the first time ever, the United States is expected to surpass 2 million new cancer diagnoses, with more than 78,200 new cases expected to occur here in Illinois. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. To help end cancer as we know it for everyone, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend Presented by OSF HealthCare will be held on Saturday, June 8th at Roxana Community Park from 4 PM – 10 PM.

“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said RFL Event Lead Sherri Carroll. “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

This year the Relay For Life of Riverbend Presented by OSF HealthCare has a theme of “Carnival for a Cure with a Splash!”. The community is invited to join this family friendly event to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone. New this year, as part of the activities, is a free swim at the Roxana Community Park Pool from 6 PM – 8:30 PM (A Relay For Life waiver is asked to be signed before entrance to the pool). Other highlights include:

4 PM – Event Site Opens, Survivor Dinner inside Rox-Arena (RSVP required)

5 PM – Opening Ceremony, Survivor Lap, Caregiver Lap, & Team Laps

6 PM – 8:30 PM Swimming Pool Opens and Relay For Life Activities

9:15 PM – Luminaria Ceremony

Throughout the evening community members are invited to visit Relay For Life team fundraising tents, take a lap around the walking path with family & friends, take a dip in the swimming pool, participate in carnival type games & activities, and grab some food to support Relay For Life.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

To learn more about Relay For Life of Riverbend Presented by OSF HealthCare, visit www.RelayForLife.org/RiverbendIL.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

