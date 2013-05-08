Relay for Laughs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Epic Coffee Time is a group that decided to take fighting cancer to a new level – through laughter. ECT holding an event geared toward helping Relay for Life teams collect donations this evening at the RiverBender.com Community Center. According to Dan Pyle – Co-Jester of the group, “We are holding a Relay For Laughs, we are hoping for some response from Relay For Life teams to come and compete. We will be accepting donations before and during the event. The donations will be spread out among the participating teams. Only 3 teams will be chosen because of space so teams would need to contact us early. Anyone can attend or participate. The event will be recorded and played back following Epic Coffee Time's regular broadcast at 7:30 pm. The show can be found at epiccoffeetime.com on the live show page. The replay can be found on our homepage. Any questions can be addressed by Dan Pyle 314 556 5056.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip