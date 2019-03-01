Ever heard the story of David and Goliath? Who hasn't? A Biblical account of "giant" contrasts and bad odds. A huge, undefeated warrior sporting armor and weapons against a shepherd boy with a slingshot and 5 smooth stones. Place your bets!

Let's stop for a second. Do you have a Goliath in your life? Something big, overwhelming and seemingly invincible? The mere thought strikes fear into you? Feeling hopeless and helpless?

Please allow David to lend you some strength, courage, and hope.

Many times, we miss an important point in this account. It's found in 1 Samuel 17. Goliath has just finished sneering and cursing at David. Our little shepherd boy gives this big reply, “You are coming to fight against me with a sword, a spear, and a javelin. But I’m coming against you in the name of the Lord who rules over all. He is the God of the armies of Israel. He’s the one you have dared to fight against". Did you catch it? David's secret weapon was not the stones, the slingshot or a sniper's skill. He was coming to the battle in the name of The Lord. Here is the key: we can only claim His name if we belong to Him and follow Him. If you don't belong to Him, read Romans 10.9-10 and follow the instructions.

Then, turn your giant over to The Lord and soon you too will be able to say the words of verse 47 (NLT): And everyone assembled here will know that the Lord rescues his people, but not with sword and spear. This is the Lord’s battle, and he will give you to us!”

Article continues after sponsor message

You know how the story ends: anyone who doubts the power of The Lord has rocks in their head!

God bless you!

Roger Bruce

Roger Bruce is pastor of River of Life Community Church in Godfrey. The church is located at 1414 West Delmar and the phone number is (618 467-2700).

If you would like to have a religious column in Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com a sample with contact information.

More like this: