GODFREY – Dennis Krieb, of Lewis and Clark Community College, has been elected to serve on the executive board of the Illinois Library Association (ILA). ILA acts as the voice for libraries across the state. The organization provides leadership for development and improvement of libraries to ensure everyone has access to information. The ILA is the third largest organization of its kind, with 3,600 members.

“ILA is very active in public policy issues, so the opportunity to be a part of this process will be exciting,” said Krieb, who is L&C’s director of Institutional Research and Library Services. “I am also looking forward to working with colleagues outside the academic library world.”

In April, Krieb was elected to the ILA’s executive board as a director-at-large. The executive board governs ILA and helps to adopt and oversee its activities. The board is comprised of 15 representatives and an ALA councilor who all serve three-year terms.

“I received a phone call from the past president of ILA last November asking me if I would be interested in running for a seat on the executive board. I was surprised by the call, but definitely honored to be asked. The decision to run was easy,” Krieb said.

In addition to being elected to the ILA board, Krieb was also recently reelected to the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois (CARLI) board of directors. Krieb was originally elected as the chair of the CARLI board in 2013.

CARLI gives L&C students, faculty and staff the ability to request and receive books and other materials from more than 80 academic libraries across the state. In 2003, L&C was one of the first community colleges to join CARLI. Krieb is one of four board members who represent community colleges.

“CARLI’s work impacts all academic libraries in Illinois, including our library here at L&C,” Krieb said. “It’s one of the nation’s premier library consortiums and it’s a personal privilege to be reelected to another term on the board of directors.”

Visit www.lc.edu/library for more information about Reid Memorial Library.

