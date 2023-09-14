BETHALTO - Reid Buffington loves the theater, so he knows how important it is to help out behind the scenes.

Buffington has several accomplishments as a performer, musician and top-notch student, plus a long history of service with the Boy Scouts of America. For these reasons, Reid Buffington is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Buffington is a busy member of the school’s drama club and has worked on two productions every year since he was a freshman. He’s well-versed in both traditional theater and musical theater, though he might secretly prefer musicals as a musician himself. He has been a member of the CM Choir and the Tri-M Music Honor Society for years.

But while he’s clearly comfortable with the spotlight, he prefers to do his volunteer work quietly. Buffington is a member of the Eagle Nation Community Outreach Club through Civic Memorial, and he has been a Boy Scout for years with no plans to stop.

“[I've been an] active member of Boy Scouts since first grade, with plans to pursue Eagle Scout Status,” Buffington explained. Because of the rigorous service and leadership requirements, only 4% of Boy Scouts will go on to become Eagle Scouts.

Buffington is clearly up to the challenge. He has maintained his spot on the honor roll every semester and proven to be a leader as the president of the Strategy Club. And in his spare time, he aces his schoolwork as a member of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, an international academic honor society.

But his first love, of course, is music and theater. Because of this dedication, Buffington was recently presented with a unique opportunity.

“This summer I enjoyed traveling throughout Europe while performing with the Illinois Ambassadors of Music,” he said.

The Ambassadors of Music program sends student musicians to five countries over the course of 15 days. Buffington visited the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany and Austria to perform in historic venues while also exploring different cultural sites. The experience helped build Buffington’s musical prowess as well as his sense of adventure, which he’ll need as he plans to attend college in the fall to pursue a theater degree.

Congratulations to Reid for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

