LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is announcing regularly scheduled Tuesday Traveling Office Hours and extended hours in her Litchfield District Office. Bourne encourages any constituents seeking assistance to stop by her Traveling Office Hours on the first Tuesday of each month in Carlinville and the last Tuesday of each month in Taylorville.

“I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces, providing assistance, and answering questions regarding state government,” said Rep. Bourne. She added, “There is no need to schedule an appointment, just stop by.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville’s Traveling Office Hours will take place from 10am to 1:30pm at City Hall, which is located at 550 North Broad Street. For those constituents who live in the northern part of the district, Taylorville’s Traveling Office Hours will be from 10am to 1:30pm at Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office at 108 West Market Street in the US Bank Building on Floor 2R.

Additionally, Representative Bourne is extending her Litchfield Office’s hours. Every first Tuesday of each month, her district office in Litchfield will be open until 6pm. The address is 207 North State Street, just south of the City Square. These extending hours are offered for those individuals who work traditional hours or are unable to stop by during the day.

If these new traveling hours or extended office hours fall on a holiday then they will be rescheduled for the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling her district office at (217) 324-5200.

More like this: