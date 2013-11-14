The Illinois Premise Alert Program, created by Public Act 96-0788, allows public safety agencies in the State of Illinois, including the Alton Fire Department, to create voluntary, confidential

registries of individuals with special needs. A special need is a condition that may make it

difficult for a person to self-evacuate from their home in the event of an emergency or natural

disaster. These conditions may include physical disabilities confining one to a wheelchair or

bed; behavioral or mental disabilities, or a person requiring home oxygen to breathe.

The Alton Fire Department, as part of the City of Alton’s ADA Transition Plan, has created a

registration form for individuals with special needs. Interested individuals can fill out the form

in person at the Alton Fire Department Station 1, 333 E. 20th St. Alton, Il 62002 or download

and print the form from the City of Alton’s website; www.alton-il.com. Completed forms can be

mailed or faxed to Station 1 at 618-463-3539. Individuals that participate in the registry shall be

placed on special a contact list and will receive individualized notification, and instructions in

the event of an emergency that affects their residence.

Fire Chief Sebold stated “This registry helps first responders identify where individuals with

special needs are located within our community so that we may quickly assist those citizens in

the event of a disaster.”

The registry is voluntary and all information shall be kept confidential. Participants are required

to renew their information every two years.

