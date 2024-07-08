ALTON - Registration is now open for this year’s 16th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk hosted and produced by Simmons Hanly Conroy and Metro Tri Club of Edwardsville, Illinois. The in-person and virtual event – with proceeds to benefit the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) – will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, just prior to National Mesothelioma Awareness Day on Sept. 26.

“It is an honor to once again host the Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk to benefit the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and support people affected by mesothelioma,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons. “This event not only strengthens our mesothelioma community, but it raises vital funds to help ADAO provide the resources necessary to continue critical mesothelioma research and awareness.”

First held in 2009, Miles for Meso has raised more than $925,000, including $35,000 from last year’s Alton event. The largest independent asbestos victims’ organization in the United States, ADAO uses the funds to give a united voice to asbestos victims and concerned citizens, raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, and work toward a global asbestos ban.

The Alton Miles for Meso event will take place outside the Simmons Hanly Conroy national headquarters in historic Alton, which is less than a 30-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, Missouri. Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families.

Race day festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. at One Court Street in Alton, across from Marquette High School. The 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk kicks off at 9 a.m.

The race registration fee is $35 until Aug. 23, $40 Aug. 24-Sept. 6, and $45 Sept. 7-13 and on the day of the event. Registrants will receive a race packet containing a long-sleeve, moisture-wicking T-shirt, a “16th annual” participation medal, and more.

Online registration is accessible by visiting https://raceroster.com/events/2024/90545/16th-annual-alton-miles-for-meso-5k-race-and-3k-fun-runwalk.

Virtual event attendees may register for $40 by Sept. 13 to receive a race packet prior to race day. Registered virtual attendees can record race results using the Runkeeper app.

The overall top five men and women 5K finishers of the in-person race will each win cash prizes of $500, $250, $200, $100 and $50, respectively. Additionally, the first, second and third place finishers in each of the 14 age groups will receive custom Miles for Meso medals. The top fundraising team and individual each will be recognized as well. Any student athletes who place in the top five but are ineligible to receive cash prizes will receive alternate prizes.

Corporate sponsorships for Miles for Meso are available through Aug. 26. The following supporters generously sponsored the 2023 event:

Diamond Sponsors: Asbestos.com, BDO, Classic Graphics, Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen, First Mid Bank & Trust, Holland Construction Services, Jenner & Block, Kiku Obata, Law Forum, Lockton, Mesothelioma Hope, National Record Retrieval, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Pohlman Court Reporting, Sokolove Law and The Bridge Church.

Platinum Sponsors: Acropolis Technology Group.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

