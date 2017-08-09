ALTON - Upper Alton Baptist Preschool is registering children 3 and 4 years old for its 37th year! Classes begin Tuesday, September 5, and teachers are looking forward to once again helping children become prepared not only for elementary school, but also for life.

“Our preschool offers more than just teaching ABC’s & 123’s,” said Preschool Director Tammi Cash. “Early childhood education helps 3- and 4-year-olds…

learn to adjust to structure, to share the teacher’s attention, and to be students;

gain emotional intelligence, socialization, and confidence;

increase his/her sense of curiosity; and,

develop pre-literacy, pre-math, and motor skills.”

Each of our teachers strive to help 3- and 4-year-olds grow intellectually, socially, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. In a secure and happy environment that is rich in learning activities and play materials, teachers instill an attitude that learning is fun and that we grow by being curious about the world around us. While providing an atmosphere of love, concern, support and acceptance, children are encouraged to develop a good self-concept and feeling of worth.

Learning doesn't stop there though. Children get to experience all that our community has to offer through fun field trips to the firehouse to learn about fire safety, the hospital for a tour with an injured Pink Panther, and even to Robert Wadlow's statue to learn about local history. All of this adds up to well-rounded students.

“We are proud of our track record of sending our graduates out into the world equipped with skills and knowledge that helps them make successful choices now, and later in life,” Cash said. “It's exciting to see our graduates out in the community succeeding as they grow. Watching them be a part of school plays, sports, gifted programs and receiving graduation honors fills us with great pride, knowing that we helped start them on that road.”

But, we aren't the only ones proud of the students' accomplishments. Upper Alton Baptist Preschool continues to receive strong feedback from parents and kindergarten educators, as well.

“A big thank you for pouring so much love into our daughter these past two years! Your time, love, energy and patience have not gone unnoticed.” - Ali, parent

“I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff for being so great with my son! I would also like to thank all of the students for being such great friends to him.” - Chris, parent

“When I told the Kindergarten screener what preschool our daughter was in, she said she loves your program and that our daughter will be very well equipped for kindergarten. It was very reassuring to know we are sending her out into the big world of kindergarten with the knowledge and confidence she needs.” - Steff, parent

Besides offering a great value and teaching academics, children learn about God's love for them and how they can show His love to one-another. This is accomplished through missions throughout the year, such as collecting food for the food pantry, our Mitten Tree as winter approaches, and the St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. These missions also help children become good community members. “We try to instill empathy in them, teaching them to treat others with kindness and respect,” said Cash. “You never know, one of our students might be the next President, or develop the cure for cancer, or grow up to be wonderful parents that will make our world a better place to live.”

Morning and afternoon sessions are forming now. Registration is on going with classes starting Tuesday, September 5.

For more information about preschool registration or to schedule a tour, call (618) 465-8580. Or check out a short video about the program and visit online at www.uabchurch.org/preschool.

