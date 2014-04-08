ALTON, ILLINOIS – “We all spend the better part of each day solving different problems,” explained Bob Ramsey, entrepreneur, professional corporate trainer, and seminar presenter. “Sometimes it’s personal, sometimes it’s business, sometimes it’s to help others, and other times it’s to clean up our own mess.”

PROBLEM SOLVING: Manage with Anticipation – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to solve problems, improve business decisions, and create better outcomes at Liberty Bank’s next Free Professional Development Workshop on Tuesday, April 22, 2014, from 8:30 until 11:30am.

“Bob presents a lively and engaging 3-hour workshop,” exclaimed Ron Tanner, Liberty Bank Marketing and Business Development Officer. “He will teach you new skills to apply to your situation the minute you return to your office.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bob Ramsey Workshops begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp, with networking and refreshments at 8:00. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on the email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line.

NEW! Mark your calendar for a full day of B2B professional development at the Liberty Bank Business Advisor Symposium. Join us on Friday, May 16th at RiverBender.com Community Center in downtown Alton, as Bob Ramsey facilitates and moderates panel discussions with Q&A sessions, networking, food, and prizes. Topics covered throughout the day will include marketing planning and execution, digital media, legal, financial, HR, retirement plans for owner-operator businesses, and employer/employee benefits questions. Details will be announced soon. Stay tuned…

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in the River Bend (Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois). Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com

