BETHALTO - Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s Fall Soccer Tots is currently underway. The soccer program is for youth ages 4 & 5. Soccer is open to youth from all communities.

Soccer divisions are determined by age as of Sept. 1, 2016. Children who played last year and would like to play for the same team must sign up by August 31, 2016.

Soccer Tots for children ages 4 & 5 will run for four weeks in October. Soccer registration fee is $20.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is open for registration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. For more information about soccer or the many other programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto visit us at 324 E. Central Street in Bethalto, go to our website bgcbethalto.com, or call 377-6030.

