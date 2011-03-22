Registration is underway for the 2011 Race Against Racism, sponsored by the YWCA of Alton, IL.

The 5M race/3K walk will be held on Saturday, May 7. Registration and check-in begins at 8 a.m.; race start is 9 a.m. from the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. The race route begins and ends at the amphitheater, and will take runners and walkers along the scenic riverfront levy trail.

Proceeds from the event support the YWCA’s Center for Racial Justice and Dignity.

Race course measurement and professional timing is provided by Big River Running Company.

Registration fees are $25 for individuals before April 15; $35 after April 15 or on race day.

Fees for members of teams of 10 or more are $20 per participant before April 15; $30 after April 15 or on race day.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three 5M Run finishers, male and female. Cash prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; $25 for third place.

Register online at www.altonywca.com or at events.bigriverrunning.com.

Registration forms are available at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL, or request a form via e-mail at info@altonywca.com.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information contact Regina Edwards, Hallmark Manager, at (618) 465-7774 or redwards@altonywca.com.

