Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids’ sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. First Baptist Church Maryville participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome.

Register now for the 2013 season and get the best price! We ask that you register early as the required player evaluation date is quickly approaching. Upward Soccer is for boys and girls in K4 - Grade 6. Register early and get the discounted cost of $65/child through February 17. The price increases to $75/child on February 18. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND A MANDATORY EVALUATION on Sunday, February 17 between the hours of 1:30 – 4 p.m. in the FBCM Gym. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games will begin on Saturday, March 23. All practices and games are played on the campus of First Baptist Church Maryville.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more info or to register:

Pastor Paul Byrd | Minister of Sports, Missions & Evangelism 618-667-8221 x106 pbyrd@fbmaryville.org

Leah Ross | Sports, Missions & Evangelism Ministry Assistant 618-667-8221 x129 lross@fbmaryville.org

Visit the Sports section of our website at www.fbmaryville.org

For more information about Upward Sports, visit www.upward.org

More like this: