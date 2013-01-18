Upward Sports, the world’s largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids’ sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. First Baptist Church Maryville participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome.

Register now for the 2013 season and get the best price! We ask that you register early as the required player evaluation date is quickly approaching. Upward Soccer is for boys and girls in K4 - Grade 6. Register early and get the discounted cost of $65/child through February 17. The price increases to $75/child on February 18. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND A MANDATORY EVALUATION on Sunday, February 17 between the hours of 1:30 – 4 p.m. in the FBCM Gym. Practices begin the week of March 11 and games will begin on Saturday, March 23. All practices and games are played on the campus of First Baptist Church Maryville. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more info or to register:

For more information about Upward Sports, visit www.upward.org

More like this:

2 days ago - Former Granite City Teacher Enters Guilty Plea To Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery Charges

Jul 10, 2023 - Failure To Register, DUI, More Charges Filed in Jersey County

2 days ago - Riverbend Rotary Club Awards Two $3,000 Scholarships To Alton High Students

Sep 27, 2023 - The “Rollercoaster Ride” Of Anne Montgomery, One Of TV’s First Female Sportscasters

3 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

 