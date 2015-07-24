MARYVILLE - Upward Sports™ provides a fun environment built around healthy competition for kids, teaching skills for the sports arena and values for life. All players and cheerleaders are required to attend one of the two Player Skill Evaluation & League Orientation Days (8/9 or 8/16, any time between 1:30 - 3 p.m.). Players’ skills are evaluated to assist with the formation of even teams. All children will play, regardless of skill level. Practices begin the week of 8/31, and games begin 9/12. The season concludes with the last games and an awards celebration on 10/31.

Early registration cost for the season is $70/child, which includes a football jersey or cheer top & skort. Registration after 8/16 will cost $80/child. Optional football shorts and cheerleading turtlenecks are also available for $15 each.

For more information or to register your child, please visit fbmaryville.org/upward-football or call the church office at 618.667.8221.

