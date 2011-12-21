Registration is now open for the 2012 Cornerstone Kids Basketball League Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO — December 21, 2011 Cornerstone Church of Bethalto is accepting registrations through January 7 for the 2012 Cornerstone Kids’ Basketball League. The League is open to both boys and girls from the local Riverbend area currently in Kindergarten through 5th grades. Practices begin on Saturday, January 7 with league play set to begin on Saturday, January 21. All games are scheduled to be played on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm through March. The registration cost of $10 per child includes a team shirt and trophies to be presented on the final day of league play. Registration is available on the church website, www.CstoneChurches.com, or in the Cornerstone Church office located at 196 S. Moreland Road in Bethalto. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9am – 5pm. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip