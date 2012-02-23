BETHALTO -- February 22, 2012-- Are you ready for spring? There's still time to get off the couch and get into shape by April 28. That's the date of the First Annual Cornerstone 5K Fun Run in Bethalto to benefit the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club and Rural Compassion.

"It's never too late." That's the challenge being issued by Phil Schneider, Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church. "I've made some changes with the start of the new year. I've started working out and now I want to advance to running," explained "Pastor Phil," as he is known throughout the community. "I want to be ready to run a 5K by April and I'd like to encourage others to work towards that goal as well. Walkers are welcome to join us. The important thing is to get moving for our health and an added benefit is that two very good organizations will be helped."

The race is being held Saturday, April 28 with a start time of 9am at Cornerstone Church, located at 196 S. Moreland Road, and winds through Bethalto before concluding at the Church where an awards ceremony will take place following the race. The registration is $20 for adults 16 and

over; $15 for children 15 and under; and, $40 for families if registered by April 13. Registrations will be accepted on the day of the race from 7:45am until 8:45am. Registrants will receive an event t-shirt. For more information or to register, visit the website at www.CstoneChurches.com. Proceeds benefit the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club and Rural Compassion.

The Bethalto Boys and Girls Clubwas started in 1968 by a small group of local parents and businessmen who felt the need to provide the young boys of the area with "a positive place to go". The club's mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Today the Club serves over 1600 students annually from Bethalto and 14 surrounding communities; a huge increase from the 50 boys served during the first years.

Rural Compassion is an organization developed to go into rural areas and help pastors and community leaders by supporting, training and coming alongside of them to assess their local community, see the poverty needs and begin to make the changes necessary to break the cycles of poverty. They also assist with disaster relief to rural communities when the need arises. Rural Compassion was one of the first organizations to arrive in Joplin to assist with the tornado relief and they are coming to assist a community in our local area soon.

Lace up your running shoes and head to the local gym or track. There's plenty of time to get ready to walk or run by April 28. Mark the date on your calendar and set a personal goal to participate.

For more information contact Cornerstone Church Office, 618-377-7625 or office@CstoneChurches.com.

