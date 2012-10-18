WHAT: Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading 2012 - 2013

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Evaluations: Saturday, November 3

K5 and 1st Grade Boys/Girls: Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

2nd and 3rd Grade Boys/Girls: Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

4th through 6th Grade Boys/Girls: Between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Practices: Begin the Week of December 17 | First Game: Saturday, January 5

WHO: Children K5 - Grade 6

COST: $65/Child Through November 3 or $75/Child After November 3

WHY: Registration is now open for the 2012 - 2013 season of Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading at First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM). Upward Sports Basketball & Cheerleading is for boys and girls (K5 - Grade 6). Cost is $65/child through November 3 or $75/child after November 3. The required player evaluation date is quickly approaching, so early registration is preferred. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND A MANDATORY EVALUATION on Saturday, November 3. Practices begin the week of December 17 and games will begin on Saturday, January 5. All practices and games are played in the FBCM Gym.

ABOUT UPWARD SPORTS

Upward Sports, the world's largest Christian sports league, offers one of the most competitive and fun environments in kids' sports today, providing skills for the sports arena and values for life. FBCM participates in the Upward Sports program because it teaches that the process of competition is just as important as the outcome. Want to learn more about Upward Sports? Visit www.upward.org/parents.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information on the upcoming Basketball & Cheerleading season, contact the FBCM Sports Ministry (618-667-8221) or visit http://fbcmrecreation.weebly.com/now-basketball--cheerleading.html. For more information about FBCM, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

