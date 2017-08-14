ALTON - Registration for the 2017-18 YWCA Child Enrichment Programs are currently underway. Resources for parents, including enrollment package and parent handbook, can be found on the YWCA of Alton’s website (www.altonywca.com) or by contacting the YWCA of Alton at 618.465.7774.

The YWCA Child Enrichment Program is State of Illinois licensed to provide before, after and out-of-school child care services to school-aged children, and is based on self-directed learning and play. Participants elect activities or projects that encourage exploration, develop learning and critical thinking skills, and are geared towards improving self-actualization and school performance. Activity centers include Community Service, Cultural Diversity and Social Skill Development, Sports, Dramatic Play, Engineering and Math Challenges, Science, and Arts and Crafts.

Our childcare professionals provide a safe and nurturing environment for learning and play, including tutoring support, group play and individual free time for development of personal interests. Children learn to appreciate diversity, embrace volunteerism through service learning and keep moving with 20 minutes of daily active play. Children are provided daily- healthy snacks.

At the YWCA of Alton, our focus is on the individual child. Everyone's feelings are respected with a consistent goal of creating a positive experience. Our program emphasizes teaching children to relate to others, self-control, leadership, and participation in groups and within our community.

Three-Day and Five-Day Programs are available for children ages 5 (in Kindergarten) through 12 years when school is in session. When enrolling a child in the program, parents or guardians must designate a Three-Day or Five-Day Program; morning, afternoon, or both. There is a non-refundable registration fee per child and a multi-child discount for registration fees and the school year program. CHASI, DCFS collaboration and other forms of assistance are accepted.

Our Child Enrichment program is offered at four convenient sites benefitting students from the Alton, Wood River and Roxana school districts. Busing is provided to these sites by the school districts.

The YWCA Child Enrichment program is offered at the following sites:

Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL

North Elementary, 5600 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL

Lewis and Clark Elementary, 501 E. Lorena, Wood River, IL

Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, 662 S. Bellwood Drive, East Alton, IL

Hours of Operation

Before School: 6:30 a.m. until the start of the school day. (Wood River and Roxana only)

After School: End of the school day until 6:00 p.m. (Snack provided)

Early Dismissal: End of the school day until 6 p.m. (Lunch and snack provided)

Holiday Camp: 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Breakfast, Lunch, and Snack provided) (week days when school is not in session)

At the YWCA of Alton Child Enrichment program, children receive the foundation they need to achieve success in school and the tools they will need to forge fulfilling futures. Our enrichment activities stimulate active learning while engaging the child’s interest. We believe that children should leave our programs with a positive self-image and the knowledge that learning can be fun! Come join us this school year and watch your child thrive in the YWCA of Alton Child Enrichment program.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Simmons Hanley Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Alton YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen our community. Alton YWCA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide. Visit www.altonywca.org or follow us on Facebook (YWCA of Alton. YWCA Alton Child Enrichment Program)

