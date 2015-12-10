ALTON – Each yeah, The Alton Park and Recreation hosts a recreational basketball league for local kids to participate in and learn the fundamentals of basketball through practices and games with other area teams.

The Alton Junior Basketball Program is open to boys and girls from 2nd through 7th grade.

The league starts the on January 4th and the season runs until March.

Parents who wish to register their child for The 2016 Alton Junior Basketball Program must do so before December 30. Players will not be able to practice or play until the registration form is filled out, turned in and the fee is paid.

To register, complete the forms below and return it with your fees to the Recreation Office (#2 Emmie L. Kaus Lane).

Office hours are from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri. Make checks payable to Alton Park and Recreation.

For further information, please call the Alton Park and Recreation office at (618) 463-3580.

