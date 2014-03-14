First National Bank Bethalto Banking Center is hosting the People’s Choice Car Show on Friday, May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The car show will be held in the parking lot of the bank located at 704 Texas Blvd. It will be an opportunity for car enthusiasts in the area to gather and celebrate their shared passion for classic cars.

Registration is free and the first 50 people to register for the show will receive a dash plaque. Car show attendees will vote for their favorite car and the person with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice trophy.

FNB Goldenaires Director Sharon Waterman is spearheading the bank’s first car show and is looking forward to the event. “First National Bank is excited to sponsor the People’s Choice Car Show. Classic cars are fun to show off and it would be great to see a bunch of them lined up around the bank.”

If you are interested in showing off your car in the People’s Choice Car Show, please call FNB at 618-377-9146 to register.

The car show is free to the public. Hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda and water will be provided.

FNB will also have a booth set up for those who would like to sign up for the Goldenaires Club. The Goldenaires Club is for people over the age of 50 years old. Some of the benefits of joining the club include free luncheons and parties, exciting trips and informational services. Those who sign up for the club at the car show will receive a free gift.

