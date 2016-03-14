GODFREY – Children will have the chance to explore their piano playing abilities this spring during KinderKeys, a four-week group class for children 5-7 years old, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Through preparing students to read music and teaching rhythm skills, KinderKeys gives parents the chance to see their child’s aptitude and readiness for learning to play the piano. Participants do not have to own a piano or keyboard to enroll.

KinderKeys will meet in the Ringhausen Music Building, Room 130, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 6-27. The cost for the class is $60, which includes all materials. Early enrollment is encouraged since this class is limited to five students.

L&C adjunct music instructor Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey, has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. McHugh also teaches piano for L&C’s Music Preparatory Division.

Parents may register their children by calling the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For more information about piano class or private music lessons, please call Susan Parton Stanard, L&C Music Preparatory Coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

