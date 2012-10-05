Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Boys Basketball League. The league is open to boys currently in 1st through 6th grade. This will be the first year that the department has expanded the league to include first and second graders. The league will run January and February. Teams will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and

5th/6th. Registration fee is $25 per child and includes a game shirt. Games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday nights, Saturday mornings/afternoons and Sunday afternoons. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Monday, October 29, so register now!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: