GODFREY – Children will have the chance to explore their piano playing abilities this fall during KinderKeys, a four-week group class for children 5 to 7 years old, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Participants don’t have to own a piano to enroll in the class. The Music Preparatory division of the L&C Music Department is offering the group piano class to give parents the opportunity to discover if their child has an aptitude for piano lessons before purchasing a piano or keyboard.

L&C music instructor Barbara McHugh, a resident of Godfrey, has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area. She has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs.

“Learning to make music not only is a fun experience; it also increases self-esteem,” McHugh said. “KinderKeys is a fun and effective way to introduce children to music. The engaging curriculum gives students the opportunity to play piano, prepares them to read music and helps them develop rhythm skills in a group setting.”

This fall’s session will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 16 through Oct.7 in the Ringhausen Music Building. Cost is $60 and includes all materials. Early enrollment is encouraged since this class is limited to five students.

Parents may register their children by calling the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For more information about piano class or private music lessons, please call Susan Parton Stanard, L&C Music Preparatory Coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

