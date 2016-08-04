GODFREY – Children ages 5 through 7 can explore their piano playing abilities this fall during KinderKeys, a four-week group class at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Through preparing students to read music and teaching rhythm skills, KinderKeys gives parents the chance to see their child’s aptitude and readiness for learning to play the piano.

Participants don’t have to own a piano to enroll in the class. The L&C Music Preparatory division offers the class to give parents an opportunity to discover if their child has an aptitude for piano lessons before purchasing a piano or keyboard.

Article continues after sponsor message

KinderKeys will meet from 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14 – Oct. 5 in the Ringhausen Music Building, MB 130. Cost for the class is $60 and includes all materials. Early enrollment is encouraged, as the class is limited to five students.

L&C Adjunct Music Instructor Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey, will teach the class. She has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area, and has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs. McHugh teaches piano for L&C Music Preparatory Division.

Parents may register their children by calling the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For more information about this group piano class or private music lessons, please call Susan Parton Stanard, L&C Music Preparatory Coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

More like this: