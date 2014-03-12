EDWARDSVILLE, IL, March 12, 2014 – The Madison County Regional Office of Education recently opened one of the most advanced computer based testing centers for the (GED) and professional licensure in Southern Illinois. Located at 1314 Niedringhaus in downtown Granite City, the facility offers a full range of tests provided through Pearson VUE Testing including educator licensure testing, CompTIA, CISCO, ACSM, along with numerous other tests.

Regional Superintendent Dr. Robert Daiber said the testing center is being operated as a service to the public and to satisfy a need. “In today’s society, a high school diploma or GED certificate is necessary to qualify for the most basic jobs. However, many jobs require additional credentials which entail additional certification or specific licenses to qualify for employment,” Daiber said.

“In the last four years, more than 2400 county residents have taken the GED test through the Regional Office of Education.” Daiber said. “The new testing center is designed to provide a professional, conveniently located, much-needed service to county residents.”

The need for the new Regional Office of Education testing center was intensified by the elimination of the GED test being offered on paper. In January, all paper GED testing was eliminated. Now, all testing must be completed in a controlled environment on computers and electronically submitted and graded.

All testing at the new Regional Office of Education Testing Center is conducted and administered by the Madison County Regional Office of Education in a quiet environment dedicated to the success of those testing. Tests are submitted to and graded by Pearson Testing, a nationally certified test agency.

Article continues after sponsor message

Daiber stressed the new testing center offers more than GED testing. “In today’s business environment, computerized testing is required in a number of fields. At the center, we offer a wide-range of tests in many fields, ranging from real estate and medicine to education and accounting. It truly is a diverse testing center,” Daiber added.

The Regional Office of Education Test Center is funded by fees charged for the tests. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Thursday evenings until 7:00 p.m.

For additional information testing offered at the Regional Office of Education Testing Center in Granite City, please contact the Madison County Regional Office of Education #41 at 618/296-4530.

###

More like this: