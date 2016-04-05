EDWARDSVILLE – The Wildey Theatre is excited to welcome Fanfare, one of the St. Louis region’s favorite musical acts, as their 40th anniversary act makes its way to the historic venue this weekend.

Hitting the stage at 8 p.m. this Saturday, April 9, tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime experience can be purchased for just $5 when entering the promo code RiverBender or EdGlenToday on the Wildey’s online box office by clicking here. The regular price of tickets is $15, so get this deal while it lasts!

Kittie Moller, Fanfare’s lead vocalist, will keep you on your toes with a fantastic range and an even more outstanding stage presence.

For over 40 years, Fanfare has dazzled audiences with their full spectrum of music, including Motown, R&B, Classic Rock, Disco, Pop, Country, Standards & Jazz, Big Band and even some of today’s top hits.

Fanfare has been featured on the main stages at fairs, festivals, conventions, special events, night clubs, receptions and more. Their latest record, “Fanfare: Live in Concert” is sure to have one dancing through the decades.