Edwardsville, IL April 22, 2015 - A group of area businesses and organizations have joined together to launch a regional image campaign to help celebrate the many reasons people love living and working in the

Metro-East. The 'Get to know m.e.' campaign was launched to help everyone in the Metro-East get to know their community better, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy.

Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, says, 'This campaign was launched to give something positive back to the community. Not only will we be using the campaign to tout the benefits and highlights of living and working here, but we will also use it as an opportunity to get people involved in making the community an even better place to work, live and raise a family. We hope to dedicate resources to projects that improve community living and education about the area as a great place to live and visit.'

A long list of businesses stepped up as host sponsors of this year-long campaign, which the 'Get to know m.e.' committee hopes to continue year after year. The 2015 host sponsors include:

* Ameren Illinois

* Anderson Hospital

* Archford Capital Strategies, LLC

* Belleville News-Democrat

* CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

* Cork Tree Creative, Inc.

* Hospice of Southern Illinois

* Illinois American Water Co.

* In Focus Marketing

* Lindenwood University

* McKendree University

* Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

* Memorial Hospital

* Northwestern Mutual ­ The Lowery Group

* Robert ³Chick² Fritz, Inc.

* RP Lumber

* Sanberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C.

* Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

* Southwestern Illinois College

* TheBANK of Edwardsville

* The Tourism Bureau Illinois South

* UMB Bank, n.a.

* United Way of Greater St. Louis

While the roster of host sponsors is full for 2015, the community is invited to help spread the word about the ³Get to know m.e.² campaign by following it on Facebook and liking and sharing the information with their friends. Area residents and businesses are also encouraged to give a testimonial on

why they 'live here and love it' at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com/testimonials. They may also go to the website http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com to learn more about the area and the many attractions.

'It is so refreshing to have something positive that we all can feel good about, something that brings us together as a region verses individual communities. Each of the communities in the Metro-East has something special to share. We want to hear about it so we all can feel good about the Metro-East and what it has to offer,' added Bartle.

If you have ideas on how this campaign can help the Metro-East as a whole, either through a community-wide event, public awareness efforts or through a project, we want to hear from you. Visit 'Get to know m.e.' online at http://www.GetToKnowTheMetroEast.com and leave your ideas for we can help

everyone get to know the Metro-East better.

