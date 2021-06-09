GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association recently recognized five area businesses and organizations joining in its membership. They include:

100 Black Men of Southern Illinois, Inc.

George Dickerson, Chairman

P.O. Box 1492

1624 Main St.

Alton, IL 62002

618-791-8732

www.100bma.org/alton/

The One Hundred Black Men of Southern Illinois, Inc. (OHBMSI) mission is to play a proactive role in leveraging collective talent, ability, and energy toward achieving meaningful gains for the Black community. Initiatives focus on education through mentoring, wealth-building strategies, fostering economic development, advocating for the underserved communities, and raising awareness of health issues affecting communities. One Hundred Black Men of Southern Illinois is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization by the Internal Revenue Service, and an Illinois registered Not for Profit organization, founded in 1986.

Alternative Office Space

Todd Kennedy, Owner

219 EastGate Plaza

East Alton, IL 62024-1077

(618) 900-0525

alternativeofficespace.com/

Alternative Office Space, or AOS, is located at EastGate Plaza, East Alton, Ill. Available private office suites and open office co-working spaces provide a new twist on a conventional workplace environment. AOS can provide any freelancer, entrepreneur, remote worker, startup, small business, or team, with the space and tools needed to prosper, succeed, and network. Turn-key, future-proof solutions include faxing, printing, mail, package, and notary services, lockable storage and secure after-hours provisions, wifi, kitchenette, and a private phone booth, as well as an office manager. Flexible payment options include pay-as-you-use, short-term, and long-term leases. Call or visit the website to schedule a tour or for more information.

ABB Optical

Jill Huff, Human Resources Manager

Article continues after sponsor message

90 Enviroway

Wood River, IL 62095-1473

(618) 440-2047

abboptical.com

ABB Optical Group is a leading authorized distributor of all major soft contact lens manufacturers in America. In addition to having one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of optical products, ABB is also the foremost manufacturer of custom soft and gas permeable contact lenses. Dedicated to being the premier independent optical platform, ABB Optical supplies nearly two-thirds of eye care professionals from across the country with products, logistics, services, and tools to help increase patient retention and satisfaction.

T-Mobile

Tim Miller Smaller Market & Rural Development

317-I Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, IL 62002-5948

(618) 208-0787

tim.m.miller@t-mobile.com

VIP Cross Cuts

Anthony Fane, Owner

2809 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 208-7363

vipcrosscuts.com

VIP Cross Cuts is a full-service barbershop in Alton, Ill., serving men, women, and children. They specialize in haircuts, beard trimming, razor shaves, and custom cuts with shears and clippers. Customers can also sign up for the VIP treatment, which includes a shampoo and hot towel treatment with their cut. VIP Cross Cuts prides itself in offering its full service within a professional, family-friendly atmosphere.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: