GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association recently recognized two more businesses joining in its membership during the month of June 2021. They include:

Coco+Oak LLC Clothing Boutique

Madeline Eades, Owner

Online Shop

(618) 960-5158

cocoandoak@gmail.com

Facebook: @cocoandoak

Instagram: @cocoandoak

Website: cocoandoak.com

Coco+Oak LLC Clothing Boutique is an online shop, the fashion brainchild of Madeline Eades. Located in Dorsey, the boutique clothing shop is currently an online-only storefront, but experiments in pop-up shopping now and then, bringing “fun fashion and affordable prices” to the region. Local pickup and delivery are available, as well as nationwide shipping. Originally from Michigan, Eades relocated to Alton while in high school. Spending time away from Alton after high school, Eades began her career journey in the entertainment industry, leading to meeting her husband during a Cardinals vs. Cubs game at Wrigley Field. He was from Alton as well. Their mutual history and love returned them to Alton. With a continued career in sales and marketing, followed by time as a stay-at-home mom with their four children, Eades is now pursuing her lifelong passion for fashion through Coco+Oak.

Tech River Consulting

Keith Warfield, Owner

2410 State St.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 474-8701

keith@techriverit.com

Facebook: @techriverit

Website: techriverit.com



Tech River provides consulting and business-related services and solutions throughout Southern Illinois, Central Illinois, and the St. Louis Metropolitan area. The company offers professional, specialized, and a wide range of services, products, equipment, and solutions to small and medium businesses, organizations, not-for-profits, local governments and municipalities, banks and financial institutions, as well as to professionals including law firms, medical and dental offices, and accountant/CPA offices.

