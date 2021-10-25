CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, MATTOON 1: Parker Scottberg had a hat trick, Bryce Davis had a brace (two goals), including a strike after 20 seconds, and Tyler Wilson and Braden Zyung all scored as CM jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead in going on to the regional final win over Mstoon Saturday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

It's the second consecutive regional championship for the Eagles, who won the crown in 2019 but couldn't defend it when the IHSA playoffs were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM in now 19-4-1 and advances to the Triad sectional, where they'll play Mascoutah, a 2-1 winner over Centralia in the Indians' regional final on Saturday, with the match being played Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Green Wave was eliminated with a 14-5-3 record.