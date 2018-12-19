



BETHALTO - The fire at the home at 4860 Rocky Branch Road, Bethalto, was devastating and with Christmas right around the corner, people have rallied to help the Crews family.

Dorsey firefighters served as the lead department with the blaze because it was in Dorsey's Fire District. A Gofundme page has been setup:

https://www.gofundme.com/lets-help-the-crews-family

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters battled a fully engulfed blaze when they arrived just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Rocky Branch Road address. Children were present at a daycare in the home and were safely taken from the home to safety. Along with Dorsey, firefighters from Bethalto, Holiday Shores, Prairietown, Bunker Hill and Fosterburg helped fight the strong blaze.

Today, one entire side of the family home was gone and the house appears to be a total loss. Firefighters stayed on the scene well past 7 p.m. Fosterburg and Dorsey firefighters stayed on the scene after that time to finish the work.

“The Crews family is one of the kindest, most loving, generous families on this planet,” Jessica Springer, who started the Gofundme page, said. “They truly need our help and for us to rally around them in these next few weeks...even months. Greg and Kathy experienced a devastating house fire today. Their house is completely destroyed. They were able to get all of the daycare kids out and tubs of pictures and albums out... thankfully no one was harmed.

“But they have lost everything. All of the Christmas gifts that Brent and Jessie worked so hard to buy for the girls were in the house. All of Kathy and Greg’s clothes and belongings are gone. The entire daycare and everything they need for all the kids is gone. Let’s help them during this holiday season and make sure they are all able to have a good Christmas. If you can donate anything at all, it would be greatly appreciated. Everything will go directly to them.”

A total of $11,335 has been raised so far of a $12,000 goal for the family.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: