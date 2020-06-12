GODFREY - Scott Roper has been in business with the Regal Beagle in Godfrey for 16 years and he is poised again for success as his establishment reopens.

Regal Beagle is a relaxed sports pub and grill with an extensive menu of American comfort food and an all-season deck. Roper said his outside seating area can fit up to 100 people.

Regal Beagle employed 62 people before it had to close in March because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Roper said the pandemic presented problems he had never seen in his years with the business.

Roper said since the business opened for outside seating, it has taken off and he expects that to continue through the rest of the year as the rest of the facility opens.

During COVID-19, Roper said a new bar was added to the outside seating and soon there will be a curb-side pickup window established. About 20 to 30 Regal Beagle employees are back working, Roper added.

The business is moving more toward paper products and may keep it that way because of COVID-19. The waiters and waitresses wear masks and there is intense sterilization going on within the business. He said several other practices are in place for added safety during COVID-19.

