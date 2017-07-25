WOOD RIVER – Refuge is hosting their 2nd Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, September 29th at Belk Park Golf Course. The registration deadline is Friday, September 22.

The four-person team entry is $300 and includes range balls, dinner following play, five drink tickets, golf carts and opportunity to win raffle prizes.

“I’m so thankful to have a board that works as hard as they do, they did such an amazing job organizing last year’s golf scramble, we decided to do it again,” said Refuge Executive Director, Erin Bickle. “We’re expecting to have even more teams sign up this year.”

Sponsorship levels are: Event Sponsor ($1,000), Dinner Sponsor ($500), Beverage Cart Sponsor ($250) and Hole Sponsor ($100). Sponsor’s banner/sign will be used if available. If banner/sign is unavailable, organizers will obtain small signs. Larger signs for event sponsors will be provided by sponsors.

Participants interested in registering for a team, or becoming a sponsor can contact Emileigh Ziebka at (618) 558-3465 or by email, eziebka86@yahoo.com.

Proceeds from the golf outing benefits Refuge, which is a self-funded nonprofit. Refuge is a nonprofit that serves children and families in Madison County who’ve been exposed to childhood abuse. They help address and prevent childhood abuse and violence exposure with therapy and training.

