CHICAGO – Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti was named the recipient of the Latina Leadership Award — given annually by the suburban bilingual newspaper Reflejos— for her public service and inspiring story of growing up in humble beginnings to becoming the first Latina lieutenant governor not only in Illinois but in American history.

She accepted the award at the Reflecting Excellence awards ceremony Wednesday night in Hoffman Estates, where seven high school students also received scholarships and other community members and organizations were recognized for their involvement in the Latino community.

“Illinois is blessed to have many talented and incredible leaders in the Latino community and I’m humbled that Reflejos chose me for this prestigious honor. It means a lot to me,” said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. “I’d like to also thank Reflejos for their 28 years of service and commitment to the Latino community.”

Linda Siete, general manager of Reflejos, said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti’s personal story is an inspiration to many, “especially our youth who aspire to become involved as future leaders in the Hispanic community,” she said. “As the highest ranked Latina in the history of Illinois, Reflejos sees the lieutenant governor as an influential example for our community.”

Joining Lt. Governor Sanguinetti at the event were Elgin Community College President David Sam, Harper College President Dr. Kenneth Ender, Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig, Hoffman Estates Mayor William McLeod, and officials and heads of various organizations.

