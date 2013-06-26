Reflections of Style Fashion Show Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Ladies where else can you get a great meal, delicious dessert, entertainment, fun fashions, lots of shopping (25 vendors + silent auction), prizes, photos with your friends, a fabulous girls night out and help a great organization?



At the 'Reflections of Style' fashion show, silent auction/dinner on Thur, July 25th benefitting Community Hope Center.

$30/person or Table of 8/$250!!

Pay online now!



*Sponsorships available also. See link below.

Call Angela Valdes at 618.558.6433 for more information.



