Reflections of Style Fashion Show
Ladies where else can you get a great meal, delicious dessert, entertainment, fun fashions, lots of shopping (25 vendors + silent auction), prizes, photos with your friends, a fabulous girls night out and help a great organization?
At the 'Reflections of Style' fashion show, silent auction/dinner on Thur, July 25th benefitting Community Hope Center.
$30/person or Table of 8/$250!!
Pay online now!
*Sponsorships available also. See link below.
Call Angela Valdes at 618.558.6433 for more information.
http://hopecenters.com/2013-Banquet.html
