Alton –  Earlier this morning the Madison County States Attorney's Office formally charged a third defendant, HOSIE BURGESS JR., in connection to the Tyler Hoppe homicide investigation.  BURGESS is identified as follows:

HOSIE L. BURGESS JR.
B/M DOB 04/19/90
2623 SANFORD AVENUE
ALTON, IL 62002

BURGESS was charged with the following offenses:

COUNT I: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT II: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT III: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT IV: ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Tognarelli and bond was set at $1,000,000.00.  BURGESS is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

Previously charged co-defendant NIGEL GENERALLY is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail.  Previously charged co-defendant LARRY BELK remains at large.

Mug shots available upon request.

