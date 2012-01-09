Alton – Earlier this morning the Madison County States Attorney's Office formally charged a third defendant, HOSIE BURGESS JR., in connection to the Tyler Hoppe homicide investigation. BURGESS is identified as follows:

HOSIE L. BURGESS JR.

B/M DOB 04/19/90

2623 SANFORD AVENUE

ALTON, IL 62002

BURGESS was charged with the following offenses:

COUNT I: FIRST DEGREE MURDER

COUNT II: FIRST DEGREE MURDER

COUNT III: FIRST DEGREE MURDER

COUNT IV: ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Tognarelli and bond was set at $1,000,000.00. BURGESS is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

Previously charged co-defendant NIGEL GENERALLY is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail. Previously charged co-defendant LARRY BELK remains at large.

Mug shots available upon request.

