Reference Tyler Hoppe Homicide
Alton – Earlier this morning the Madison County States Attorney's Office formally charged a third defendant, HOSIE BURGESS JR., in connection to the Tyler Hoppe homicide investigation. BURGESS is identified as follows:
HOSIE L. BURGESS JR.
B/M DOB 04/19/90
2623 SANFORD AVENUE
ALTON, IL 62002
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BURGESS was charged with the following offenses:
COUNT I: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT II: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT III: FIRST DEGREE MURDER
COUNT IV: ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY
The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Tognarelli and bond was set at $1,000,000.00. BURGESS is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.
Previously charged co-defendant NIGEL GENERALLY is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail. Previously charged co-defendant LARRY BELK remains at large.
Mug shots available upon request.
More like this: