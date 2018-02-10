HARDIN - A high school basketball game between the Carrollton Hawks and Calhoun Warriors at Calhoun High School in Hardin was postponed due to a traumatic event.

With 3:04 left to play in the junior varsity game, one of the officials collapsed after he had been helped off to the Carrollton bench. The game was stopped.

The referee suffered an apparent heart attack and went into cardiac arrest.

Moments later volunteers came together, and one of them performed CPR. Eventually, an EMT had to give the official defibrillation to revive him.

The referee regained consciousness and was carted away to an ambulance minutes later.

The varsity game was officially postponed shortly after.

Next Wednesday, Feb. 14, is the rescheduled time. Tip-off is at 7 p.m., and admission is free.