Reed Christopher Mitchell
April 2, 2018 3:50 PM
Reed Christopher Mitchell
Name: Reed Christopher Mitchell
Parents: Jacob and Michelle (Starbuck) Mitchell of Bethalto
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Date: March 28, 2018
Time: 3:45 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Nora Mae Mitchell (3)
Grandparents: John & Fonda Starbuck, Wood River; Robert & Susan Sidener, Moro; Tyler & Kim Mitchell, Pompano Beach, FL
