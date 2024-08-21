CARROLLTON — The frequency of and damages caused by severe storms and other natural hazards in Greene County will be discussed when the Greene County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee meets at the Greene County Health Department, 310 5th Street in Carrollton, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28.

This Committee, comprised of County, township, municipal, healthcare, education, fire protection district, and drainage and levee district representatives, as well as technical partners and stakeholders, will meet over the next several months to update the Greene County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. All Committee meetings are open to the public.

“The goal of this Committee meeting is to identify how often severe weather events occur within the County and what kinds of damages have resulted. Based on this information we will compile lists of activities and projects to reduce damages caused by these events,” said Cale Hoesman, Greene County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Coordinator.

The focus of this effort is on natural hazards — severe thunderstorms with damaging winds or hail, tornadoes, snow and ice storms, floods, drought, extreme cold, and excessive heat.

Interested persons can provide input at these Planning Committee meetings or submit their comments and questions to their municipal or county representatives.

Participants to date include the County, Carrollton, Eldred, Roodhouse, White Hall, Woodville Township, White Hall Nursing & Rehab. Center, Greenfield CUSD #10, North Greene CUSD #3, Carrollton Volunteer FPD, Bluffdale Drainage & Levee District, Hillview Drainage & Levee District, Keach Drainage & Levee District, American Red Cross, Illinois Electric Cooperative, and West Central Joint ETSB. Jurisdictions who have yet to participate in a committee meeting are encouraged to attend.

“This Plan will be our best resource for determining how to mitigate damages from storms and other natural hazards. After the Plan is updated, comprehensive information will be available in one document to help guide those who are making decisions about how to better protect Greene County residents,” added Hoesman.

