ALTON - Alton High squeaked by Civic Memorial 6-5 in a home match Tuesday. Amelia Redman and Anna Brady were double winners for the Redbirds. The Redbird duo won at number two doubles. Then, Brady was triumphant at number three singles and Redman won at number four singles.

Anna Kane and Lydia Taul got a win at number one doubles or Alton and sisters Elinore Schuler and Lily Schuler won at three doubles. Lily Schuler clinched the match for Alton with a three-set win at number five singles.

Alton is 3-6 and plays Quincy Friday in the Southern Illinois Duals.

