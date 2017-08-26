Redbirds win first round of Alton Round Robin
August 26, 2017 7:31 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - The Alton Redbirds started this weekend's Round Robin Tournament off strong with a win over Murphysboro Friday.
Joe Morrissey started things off for Alton hitting the back of the net with an assist from Brayden Decker to take a 1-0 lead.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Redbirds held Murphysboro to zero points as Alton continued to put the pressure on and take the win 6-0.