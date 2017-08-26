Redbirds win first round of Alton Round Robin Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Redbirds started this weekend's Round Robin Tournament off strong with a win over Murphysboro Friday. Joe Morrissey started things off for Alton hitting the back of the net with an assist from Brayden Decker to take a 1-0 lead. Article continues after sponsor message The Redbirds held Murphysboro to zero points as Alton continued to put the pressure on and take the win 6-0. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip