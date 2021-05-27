ALTON - The Alton Redbirds boys tennis team won their final regular-season match 7-2 over Granite City at Alton High on Wednesday.

Xavier Carter, Parker Mayhew, and Victor Humphrey were double winners for Alton. Chance Linenfelser and James McKeever also picked up a singles win for the Redbirds.

Alton High tennis coach Jesse Macias said his team is playing well at the right time.

Coach Macias, “We are playing well at the right time. The conference is this weekend and sectionals are next weekends so it’s nice to get a win to boost our confidence.”

Alton is 6-12 and plays in the Southwestern Conference Tournament Thursday and Friday in O’Fallon.