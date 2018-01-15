SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH COURTNEY WILSON:

EDWARDSVILLE – Alton wrestler Courtney Wilson had a successful night Thursday as he won both of his bouts in a triangular wrestling meet with the Redbirds, Edwardsville and Belleville Althoff.

Wilson defeated Drew Gvillo 11-2 in the Redbirds' meet against Edwardsville and also scored a 1:17 pin of Joe Braunagel against the Crusaders. “Our coaches are concerned our meets, especially against Edwardsville, since they're in our regional,” Wilson said, “so it's good to get those head-to-head competitions (against wrestlers in Alton's regional, set for the weekend of Feb. 2-3 in Quincy).

“I'm feeling pretty confident right now; I haven't been able to make it our of the regional so far, but I'm feeling pretty confident this year.”

Wilson has been wrestling for the past seven years, starting in the youth ranks in the Alton area. “My older brother” got Wilson into wrestling. “He told me I wasn't good at any other sports; he told me that if I stuck with wrestling, I would eventually get pretty good.

“Our coaches tell us the dedication and determination it takes to stay in wrestling can carry over to other sports.”

As far as his future in wrestling goes, Wilson “is keeping my options open,” he said.

