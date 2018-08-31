ALTON - Alton High School’s football team hosted a tough Highland squad this past Friday night and lost 21-0, but there were many positives in the contest.

Alton head football coach Eric Dickerson was impressed that there was "no quit in the kids" during the Highland game, much like the 2017 season.

“We figured out a couple things and moved some kids around and they played well,” Redbirds’ head football coach Eric Dickerson said. “Ahmad Sanders didn’t come off the field - he had three interceptions and five turnovers on defense. There were a lot of positives; the kids fought to the end.”

The Redbirds face another big challenge Friday night at 1-0 Quincy. Alton is loaded with quick, strong athletes, and that will likely start showing tonight against the Blue Devils.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quincy of the Western Big 6, defeated North Lawndale Charter 58-0 last week.

The Redbirds’ defense looked solid last week after giving up two scores in the first quarter holding an explosive Highland team to only one score in the second half.

Sanders was Alton's defensive star last week and will be a key to Friday night's outing against the Blue Devils.

Coach Dickerson is concerned about Quincy’s 6-foot, 200-pound, Division I running back - Jirehl Brock, who has signed with Iowa State. He is ranked as one of the top 12 running backs nationally in the senior class according to recruiting experts. In his first two varsity seasons, Brock carried the ball for 2,977 yards and a school-record 45 touchdowns. Brock is closing in on Quincy High School’s career rushing record. Brock was sidelined shortly last week’s win over North Lawndale because of a deep bruise in his left calf, but he is reported as healthy and will play Friday night.

Last year, Alton featured a strong offensive attack under offensive coordinator Dave Jacobs and look for the Redbirds to get their speed unleashed Friday night. Jacobs is a tireless worker and the Redbirds will attempt to use the passing and running talents of quarterback Andrew Jones against the Blue Devils. Jones completed 15 of 28 passes for 136 yards last week.

“We have great athletes all around us have to do a better job securing the ball and getting the ball,” Dickerson said. “It was our first game and it a lot different than practice going against a team that has as much speed and hits like you do. Friday will be a good test. We have to be battle ready in our conference each week. We don’t have any easy weeks.”

More like this: