BELLEVILLE – The boys’ bowling team at Alton High stands in third place, while Edwardsville is in sixth at the end of the second day of the Southwestern Conference bowling tournament, held Thursday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

The Redbirds total pinfall after six games stands at 6,049, trailing leader O’Fallon by 118 pins, while the Tigers have a total of 3.652. The Panthers are in first with a total of 6.167, with Belleville East close behind in second at 6,140. Collinsville is in fourth with 6,030 and Belleville West fifth, with a total of 5,487.

The Redbirds’ Chris Duke is in second place in the individual standings with a total of 1,295, behind leader Connor McGibney of East, whose total is 1,346. Larry Carter of O’Fallon is in third with a six-game series of 1.282, the Lancers’ Brandon Lacy is fourth at 1.274, and Matt Engdale of Alton in fifth with a total of 1,271.

Duke bowled a series of 211, 246 and 205 to lead the Redbirds, while Engdale at games of 225, 223 and 209. Gavin Taylor had a series of 223, 200 and 208, Jarod Cochran had a series of 215, 194 and 156, Lance Perkey threw two games of 203 and 191, and Trevor Vallow had a single game of 162.

Jackson Budwell led the Tigers with scores of 184, 166 and 193, with James Zugmaier having games of 118. 103 and 114. Steven Leitschuh had a series of 115, 97 and 104, Brendan Warren had a three-game set of 91, 109 and 81, and Derrick Newsome had games of 149, 100 and 88.

O’Fallon won the junior varsity division on Thursday, with a six-game team series of 4.710, with Belleville East finishing second at 4,540. Collinsville was third at 4,363, the Redbirds placed fourth with a score of 3,825, Belleville West fifth at 3,610 and the Tigers were sixth with a score of 1,684.

The varsity tournament will continue with the next three-game set in December, date, time and site to be announced. The final day of the tournament will also be next month, with date, time and site also to be announced.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

