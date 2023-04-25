ALTON – Both Alton’s varsity and JV boy’s tennis teams were in action Tuesday afternoon. The varsity team beat Granite City 9-0 while JV beat CM 6-0. The varsity Redbirds improve to 7-8 on the season.

“These guys have been playing really well all year, so it was really nice to get a lot of varsity matches for everyone and it was sweet getting two wins,” Alton head coach Jesse Macias said. “Granite City and Civic Memorial have good players and coaches; we are happy with the results today.”

Against Granite City, Parker Mayhew, James McKeever, Luke Boyd, Nate Bartlett, and Victor Humphrey were double winners for the Redbirds. Alton also got a doubles win from Joey Ventimiglia and Julian Brady at No. 3 and David Reese and Ali Sakar at No. 4.

The full results are as follows:

Alton 9, Granite City 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Parker Mayhew, Alton (Sr.) def. Xavier Paul, Granite City, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 - James McKeever, Alton (Sr.) def. Tyson Wilkinson, Granite City, 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 - Luke Boyd, Alton (Sr.) def. David Arguelles, Granite City, 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 - Victor Humphrey, Alton (Sr.) def. Evan Connolly, Granite City, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 - Nathan Bartlett, Alton (Sr.) def. Giovanni Flores, Granite City, 6-2, 6-2

No. 6 - Will Dickson, Alton (Sr.) def. Adam Bright, Granite City, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

No. 1 - Parker Mayhew, Alton (Sr.) - James McKeever, Alton (Sr.) def. Xavier Paul, Granite City - Tyson Wilkinson, Granite City, 8-0

No. 2 - Luke Boyd, Alton (Sr.) - Nathan Bartlett, Alton (Sr.) def. David Arguelles, Granite City - Evan Connolly, Granite City, 8-2

No. 3 - Julian Brady, Alton (Sr.) - Joe Ventimiglia, Alton (Sr.) def. Giovanni Flores, Granite City - Adam Bright, Granite City, 8-4

Alton 6, Civic Memorial 0

Singles:

No. 1 - Alex Teutken, Alton (Sr.) def. Caden Heston, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 6-3

No. 2 - Nick Hannebutt, Alton (Sr.) def. Grant Shirley, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 6-0

No. 3 - Wesley Patridge, Alton (Sr.) def. Jerrid Main, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 6-1

No. 4 - Matt Price, Alton (Sr.) def. Hank Patrick, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - Nick Hannebutt, Alton (Sr.) - Alex Teutken, Alton (Sr.) def. Caden Heston, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) - Grant Shirley, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 8-1

No. 2 - Lucas Lubinsky, Alton (Sr.) - Wesley Patridge, Alton (Sr.) def. Hank Patrick, Bethalto (Civic Memorial) - Jerrid Main, Bethalto (Civic Memorial), 8-0

