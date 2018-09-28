ALTON - The Alton Redbirds took the win over Belleville East during Friday night's homecoming game, 21-9.

Alton was able to secure the lead before halftime, 7-0, and continue to score throughout the second half to come out with a victory, 21-9.

Alton's Drew Jones connected with Lonnie Tate on a 10-yard touchdown pass down the middle just before halftime to give the Redbirds the lead. Running back Tim Johnson rambled 22 yards to set up the Redbirds' second touchdown which was a 30-yard pass from Jones to Terrance Walker in the third quarter. Jones scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth period to clinch the victory.

“After two tough losses the past two weeks we came back and fought hard tonight,” Coach Eric Dickerson said. “It’s a homecoming victory so I know the kids are excited. We played one tough team, we’ll enjoy this victory tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”

The Redbirds, now 3-3 overall, 2-2 in Southwestern Conference play, hit the road next week to take on the 1-5 O’Fallon Panthers.

