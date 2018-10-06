Redbirds take early lead to defeat O'Fallon Friday night, 49-17
O'FALLON - The Alton Redbirds secured another victory Friday night at O'Fallon against the Panthers, 49-17.
"We came out and played well tonight," Redbirds coach Eric Dickerson said. "I don't think we really could have started the game off better than we did with a pick six there. We just built on that momentum and carried on the rest of the game."
Alton had a solid lead going into halftime, 35-7, and carried it through the second half to bring their record for the season to 4-3.