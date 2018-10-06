O'FALLON - The Alton Redbirds secured another victory Friday night at O'Fallon against the Panthers, 49-17.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We came out and played well tonight," Redbirds coach Eric Dickerson said. "I don't think we really could have started the game off better than we did with a pick six there. We just built on that momentum and carried on the rest of the game."

Alton had a solid lead going into halftime, 35-7, and carried it through the second half to bring their record for the season to 4-3.